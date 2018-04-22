Ex-INEC chair Jega gets new appointment

Related News

The Kano State Government has appointed a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Attahiru Jega, to head the committee mandated to nurture the Maitama Sule Centre for Politics and Democratic Governance.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who inaugurated the committee in Kano said the centre was to immortalise the late elder statesman for his immense contributions to political and democratic developments in the country.

“The center will also be utilised for research and scholarly discourse for the advancement of politics and democratic governance,” he said.

Mr Ganduje also described late diplomat as a rare gentleman, intelligent and highly disciplined individual.

The governor mandated the committee to within eight weeks “analyse function and long term programmes of the center, to determine appropriate name and location for the center and provide appropriate frame work among others.”

Responding, Mr Jega assured that the committee would undertake the assignment diligently.

Other members of the 15-member committee include Mamman Nasir, Bashir Tofa, Mustapha Ahmad, Shehu Alhaji, Sule Bello and Dahiru Yahaya.

Others are Mansur Ahmed, Tajuddeen Dantata, Ibrahim Haruna, Muhtari Hassan, Muhtari Maitama and representative of Kano Emirate Council.

It would be recalled that the state government had renamed its university to Yusuf Maitama Sule University and the street where his residence is located to honour the deceased.

