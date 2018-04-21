Major reports at Senate this week

Related News

For the first time in the history of the country, hoodlums invaded the Senate chambers making away with its symbol of authority, the mace.

The intrusion not fizzle out without reactions from within and outside the Senate.

The Senate also stepped down a bill which sought to re-order the 2019 election.

Tuesday

– After consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, the Senate confirmed Anthony Ojukwu as the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

– Senate urged the federal Government to seek international help to end killings in several parts of the country.

– The Senate resolved to transmit the Age Reduction Bill (Not Too Young to Run Bill) and 11 others to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

– The Senate summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele; the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali to give reasons for withdrawing $462 million from the Federation Account without the approval of the Senate.

Wednesday

– Thugs, who are believed to be working for a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege stormed the Senate chamber and stole the mace.

– The Senate resumed plenary with a replacement mace about an hour later.

– The Senate after resumption asked the Police and State Security Service (SSS) to recover the stolen mace within 24 hours.

– Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, accused a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, of leading the hoodlums.

– In connection to the theft of the mace, the Police on Wednesday afternoon arrested Mr Omo-Agege, at the National Assembly premises.

– The Senate dumped a new bill seeking a re-ordering of the election sequence.

– Deputy Senate President late Wednesday briefed the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on the mace theft saga.

– The Federal Government directed security agencies to immediately swing to action to unravel circumstances surrounding the invasion of the Senate chamber by suspected hoodlums.

– “I have just been informed that some hoodlums invaded the Senate chambers, forcefully taking away the mace and assaulted some of our Sergeant-at-arms on chamber duties. I am delighted that the Senate stood up to them by disregarding their unreasonable and shameful action and went on with the day’s proceedings as slated in the Order Paper,” Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on mace theft.

– “Thank God I escaped kidnapping by unknown thugs who invaded the @nassnigeria today. I was pushed into one of the SUVs parked in front of the White House wing and attempt was made to drive me out of National Assembly Complex. I escaped by forcing the car door open and jumping out,” a senator, Adeola Olamilakan tweeted on the mace theft.

Thursday

– A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory restrained the Nigeria Police, the State Security Service (SSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation from arresting or threatening a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

– At about 11.50 a.m., a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Habila Joshak, handed over the recovered mace to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

– The Senate resolved to invite Police IG, Ibrahim Idris, DG DSS, Lawal Daura next week to brief the lawmakers on their investigation of the mace theft.