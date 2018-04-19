PHOTOS: President Buhari attends the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (#CHOGM2018)

President Buhari participated in the Executive Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Lancaster House, London.
He was received by the British Prime Minister, Theresa May and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland
The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth officially opened the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (#CHOGM2018).
President Buhari arrives at Friary House, London for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (#CHOGM18)
