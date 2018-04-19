PHOTOS: President Buhari attends the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (#CHOGM2018)

Related News

President Buhari participated in the Executive Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Lancaster House, London.

He was received by the British Prime Minister, Theresa May and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland

See photos;

The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth officially opened the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (#CHOGM2018).

President Buhari arrives at Friary House, London for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (#CHOGM18)

