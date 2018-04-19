Gunmen kill 4 construction workers in Plateau

Related News

Gunmen on Wednesday killed four construction workers at Angwan-Rogo village in Jebu-Miango area of Bassa, Plateau State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Sources from the village told NAN that the workers were fetching sand for an ongoing construction work when the gunmen attacked them.

Confirming the attack, Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Police Command in Plateau, told NAN that the attack took place “around 11 a.m.”

“Yes, we received information of an attack on Angwan Rogo village; we can confirm that four persons were killed by the gunmen.

“We can also confirm that the men were labourers excavating sand for their construction work when they were attacked,” he said.

Mr Tyopev, who claimed that the attackers were herdsmen, identified the deceased as Adam Sunday, 38, Jatau Akus, 39, Chonu Awarhai, 39, and Marcus Mali, 22.

He said the command had mobilised more personnel to beef up security in the affected area, adding that the corpses had been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

The police officer said that investigation had commenced into the incident, and vowed to arrest those responsible.

He advised Plateau residents to report any suspicious movement to the security agencies. (NAN)