NIJ holds convocation, honours Premium Times Publisher

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, is set to honour the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, as a Fellow of the institute, as it holds its fifth convocation this Friday.

A statement by the school’s Registrar, Dotun Adenijo, said the awards would be the highlight of the convocation ceremony.

The institute will also confer Fellowship on the founder of the Adebukunola Foundation, Kessington Adebutu, at the convocation.

The first Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Vincent Maduka, will on Thursday, deliver the fifth convocation lecture of the school.

The lecture, which holds at 11.00 a.m at the institution’s hall, is titled, Nigeria: Value Re-Orientation and the Media.

It will also be chaired by the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Punch, Ademola Osinubi.

The convocation would feature the conferment of National Diploma, Higher National Diploma and Postgraduate Diplomas on Friday at an event to be chaired by the Chairman of Media Trust Limited, Kabiru Yusuf.