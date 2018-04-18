I gave my belt to be used as Senate mace – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani [Photo credit: Instagram]

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday said he gave his waist belt to serve as a mace for senators to continue plenary after thugs invaded the chamber and made away with the mace.

Senate plenary on Wednesday was disrupted after suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, stormed the chamber in company of suspected thugs who stole the mace.

Narrating what transpired before a new mace was brought into the chamber in a Facebook post, Mr Sani wrote, “The Senate invaded. Mace taken away. Deliberations on whether to adjourn or not. I and others insisted that the Senate must not adjourn.

“I removed my waist belt and lay to serve as a mace for us to continue. My colleagues seconded. Then a spare mace brought in and the session continued. Good drivers are not known when the road is smooth.”

Mr Omo-Agege, who was accused of leading thugs to snatch the Senate mace, was arrested by the police shortly after the plenary.

