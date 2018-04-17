Related News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fixed April 19 for the opening of orientation camps nationwide for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

According to a document it sent to PREMIUM TIMES, NYSC gave the highlights of the exercise as follows :

(a) Commencement and Registration: Thursday April 19

(b) Cut-off date for Registration: Midnight Friday, April 20

(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Monday , April 23

(d) Closing: Monday, Wednesday May 9

The scheme urged prospective corps members to report promptly to the orientation camps in their states of deployment at the addresses indicated in their call-up letters.

According to the scheme, the requirement for registration are as follows:

(a) Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

(b)Statement of Result or Certificate endorsed by authorized officer with authentic signature.

(c) School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for Foreign-trained graduates.

(d) Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists are to produce evidence of registration with their professional bodies.

(e) Prospective Corps members should go to Camp with Functional Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online payment of entitlements.

(f) In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

According to the NYSC, the purpose of the scheme is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.