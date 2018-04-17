Court delivers judgement on Buhari’s UK medical trip June 5

Related News

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday fixed June 5 to deliver judgment in the suit seeking information on the amount spent on President Muhammadu Buhari’s treatment in London.

Mr Tsoho fixed the date for judgment after listening to arguments of counsel and adopted processes.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1142/2017, was instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI), led by its Executive Director, Adeolu Oyinlola.

In the suit, Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) was requested to disclose how much it cost tax payers money to pay for Buhari’s London medical bills.

The suit also sought to know how much it cost the country to keep the presidential and crew for 103 days at the Stansted Airport in the UK while President Buhari’s treatment lasted.

On the last adjourned date of February 16, the CBN and its governor had opposed the suit, arguing that it was not within their immediate responsibilities to disclose such information.

ASRADI had said in the suit that the CBN and its governor refused to honour its Freedom of Information request contained in its letter of October 19, 2017.

But, in their counter affidavit filed on Feb. 13, the CBN and its governor urged the court to reject the applicant’s prayers and dismiss the suit.

They also urged the court to vacate an earlier ex parte order granting leave to the applicant to apply for “a prerogative order of mandamus” compelling them to provide the information requested.

However, they had admitted receiving the October 19, 2017 letter from ASRADI, but forwarded it to the President’s Chief of Staff.

Among other things, ASRAD is seeking an order compelling the respondent to furnish it with information sought in the letter of October 19, 2017.

It also seeks a further order, mandating the CBN and its Governor to pay the plaintiff N10 million in damages for refusal to release information in respect of the letter dated October 19, 2017.

