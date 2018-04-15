Twitter account @APCNigeria hacked, not sold – Operator

Related News

A Twitter handle (@APCNigeria) which hitherto was thought by Nigerians to be the official account of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hacked, the account operator has said.

The creator and operator of the account, Philip Obin, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday, that the account was hacked on Saturday, and that they were doing everything possible to recover it.

Information circulating on the social media apparently said the account has been sold for a few dollar notes by the party.

“The account wasn’t sold,” said Mr Obin, a social network marketer from Cross River State.

“Twitter, as a company, has detail(s), and they know when an account is hacked. Anyone who is in doubt can also make effort to reach out to Twitter to confirm if the account was hacked or not,” he said.

Mr Obin said he had put in a lot of time and energy at the expense of his personal business to see the account grow to become very useful for the APC to the extent that it helped the party won the 2015 presidential election.

“The election is just around the corner, I also plan to use it as we did in 2014 and 2015. I don’t think I could spoil all that because of $2,000,” he said.

Mr Obin, who apologised to Nigerians, the APC leaders and members of the party, said he takes responsibility for the embarrassment the hacked Twitter account has caused.

When asked if the hacking has anything to do with politics, he responded: “investigations are ongoing, it would be hasty to give conclusion”.

Meanwhile, the APC, which has continued to distance itself from the account, announced on Sunday the opening of a new Twitter and Facebook account, including a new website, for the party.

Most Nigerians weren’t aware that the ruling party didn’t have official Twitter and Facebook account, five years after it won a historic election until PREMIUM TIMES broke the news.