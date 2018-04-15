Police arrest five for hawking naira notes

Related News

The police in Ogun have arrested five persons for allegedly hawking and selling Naira notes across the state.

The offence is punishable under provision of section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) act 2017.

Although punishable, selling of naira notes is a common trend across Nigeria especially at party venues.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to journalists on Sunday, adding that the suspects were arrested in various parts of the state.

All the suspects are female, he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said various denominations of Naira notes totaling N1.56 million was recovered from the suspects who were publicly exhibiting their trades.

“The Commissioner of Police equally warned members of the public to desist from any act capable of soiling, abusing or destroying the Naira which is one of the symbols of our national identity,” he said.