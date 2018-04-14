How we are enhancing quality of life in Nigeria — Nestle

Related News

Nestle Nigeria Plc on Thursday reinstated its commitment toward enhancing the quality of life in Nigeria and contributing to a healthier future by creating shared values.

The company also said it would continue to enhance local capacity by patronising Nigerian entrepreneurs, farmers and vendors in its value chain.

Nestle head of corporate communications, Victoria Uwadoka, said this during a visit to PREMIUM TIMES Lagos office on Thursday.

The Nestle spokesperson came in the company of Uduak Bassey, the firm’s Business Excellence Manager and John Attu, a communications assistant.

She explained that as a means of giving back to the society, Nestle also organises training and programmes for Nigerians, patronises local farmers and works with the local suppliers in communities across the country to produce products of quality standard.

The spokesperson said Nestle would be glad to work with PREMIUM TIMES because of its integrity, and praised the paper for its tradition of fearless reporting hinged on ethics.

She added that because of the newspaper’s integrity, which resonates with the value of the company, Nestle would be glad to partner with PREMIUM TIMES on several projects to tell the stories of Nigerians whose lives the company had impacted.

Mrs. Uwadoka said Nestle sources most of its materials from Nigeria, with thousands of local farmers as partners benefitting in the value chain.

“We also put them (the farmers) through a series of training on sustainable farming practices and business management skills,” she said.

She explained further that in Nigeria, Nestle has over 100 distributors and thousands of resellers who have life-changing stories to tell about the company’s impact in their lives.

“We have a lot of beautiful stories from people across our value chain,” she noted.

“We’ve helped people set up their factories and meet the quality standards for Nestle.”

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, Nicholas Ibekwe, PREMIUM TIMES’ deputy head of investigations, noted that the newspaper was known for speaking truth to power and holding government accountable.

Nestle head of corporate communications, Victoria Uwadoka at the meeting

Mr. Ibekwe, who spoke about the exploits of the newspaper, also talked about the newspaper’s ethical standards, its clout and its numerous awards, making it one of Africa’s most respected news platforms.

Jide Alaka, who heads the paper’s digital marketing unit, said the newspaper’s reach is quite impressive, with consolidated network across social media platforms.

Mr. Alaka said brands were evolving and moving toward digital advertising, a terrain which he said PREMIUM TIMES operates as a leader and understands.

He also assured that the newspaper was willing to work with brands that places value on standards and integrity like Nestle.