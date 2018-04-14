Major activities at the senate last week

Related News

Following the one week Easter holiday, the Senate resumed on Tuesday.

The Senate was agog with several activities ranging from deliberations on issues of national interest to suspension of one of the lawmakers.

Below are major activities at the Senate this week:

Tuesday:

– The Senate President, Bukola Saraki mandated the Appropriation Committee to tidy up reports on the 2018 Budget latest by Friday, April 13 for submission to the Senate next week.

Mr Saraki gave the task during plenary shortly before suspending plenary.

– The Senate, thereafter, suspended its plenary as a mark of honour for two members of the National Assembly who passed away recently.

The lawmakers are Umar Jibril, member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives (and Deputy Majority Leader of the House) who died on March 30, 2018 and Bukar Mustapha, the senator representing Katsina North who died five days later, after a brief illness.

Wednesday:

– The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, said the 2018 Budget of the National Assembly would be made public.

He made the revelation while briefing journalists on the objectives of the “Open NASS’’ initiative designed to increase public access to the operations of the National Assembly.

Thursday:

– The Senate suspended a lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege, for accusing his colleagues of working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election plans in 2019.

Mr Omo-Agege in February accused colleagues of working against Mr Buhari by adopting the amendment to section 25 of electoral act outlining a change in the sequence of elections.

The Chairman, Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Sam Anyawu, recommended a suspension of 181 legislative days but was later reduced to 90 days after pleas from Mr Saraki.

Mr Saraki also ordered the disbandment of a parliamentary support group while urging Mr Omo-Agege to withdraw the court case.

The group, which was formed in March by pro-Buhari senators after a face-off with their colleagues on the amendment to the electoral act, emerged in public through an obituary advertisement placed in some national dailies on March 20 and 21 over the death of one of their members, Ali Wakili.

– Mr Saraki, on Thursday gave a warning to chairpersons of Senate committees on the need to submit their reports on the 2018 budget.

Mr Saraki also listed 20 committees which are yet to make submissions to the committee on appropriation, stating that Friday 13th April remains the last date of submission.

– The Senate mandated its committee on police affairs and national security intelligence to investigate a bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State, that led to the death of many.

The senators also urged the affected banks to resume operations to forestall a crippling of commercial activities in the town.

– The Senate was thrown into a rowdy session on Thursday after a Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described President Muhammadu Buhari, as ‘incompetent.’

Mr Abaribe, who had come under order 43 to discuss the issue of insecurity in Nigeria was interrupted by senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his point of order was sustained while the commotion continued.

– The Senate on Thursday mandated its committee on Petroleum (Upstream) to investigate the contention over the oil producing status of Kogi and Anambra states.

The resolution came after three senators, Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu), Andy Uba (Anambra) and Dino Melaye (Kogi) argued about which of the states has attained the status of oil-producing state.

The matter was, however, referred to the Senate committee on Petroleum (Upstream).

– The Senate cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to exercise restraint when dealing with sister security agencies.

The recommendation follows the adoption of the report of an ad-hoc committee set up to investigate a face-off between armed operatives of the EFCC, the State Security Service, (SSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).