Eight-month-old baby found dead inside drum of water

An eight-month-old baby simply identified as Abdulaziz, was on Thursday found dead inside a four-feet drum of water in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred early Thursday morning at number 53 Obakhavbaye Street, Benin City.

It was gathered that mother of the baby had gone to urinate outside at about 6 a.m, but did not find the baby where she kept him.

After three hours of searching around the house, the baby was eventually found inside the drum of water dead.

The landlord of the house, Ali Abubakar, said he was observing his prayers when he heard shouting and wailing.

Mr Abubakar said he went downstairs and was told that Abdulaziz died inside a drum of water.

“It is difficult for that baby to open that drum and enter inside. We don’t know what happened yet but it is a mystery,’’ he said.

A neighbour, who gave her name as Blessing Akpo, told NAN that it was only God that could unravel the baby’s killers.

“I have never seen where a baby of eight months old will open a drum of water, enter inside and close it,’’ she said.

Mother of the baby could not talk as she was still in shock.

NAN also noticed presence of some police officers from Aideyan Police station at the residence to investigate the incident.

When contacted, Chidi Nwanbuzour, the police spokesperson told NAN that he had just been briefed about the case.

He added that the command was already investigating the circumstances leading to the death of the boy.

(NAN)