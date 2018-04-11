JAMB decries connivance of parents in exam malpractice

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said one of the greatest challenges it has is the involvement of parents of candidates in their children and wards’ exam malpractices and fraud.

The registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, said this during a meeting with the Itse Sagay led Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption in Abuja on Wednesday

The registrar expressed his displeasure on how parents also paid huge amounts of money into fraudulent accounts in order to pave way to allow their wards pass the exams.

He said most parents have gone “haywire in their various activities of making sure their wards passed the examination at all cost.”

According to him, the examination act of the board stipulates that parents are not allowed into the examination hall “but you find parents arranging mercenaries to write for their wards.”

Mercenaries refer to persons who illegally sit for exams on behalf of genuine candidates.

“A candidate was caught here for impersonation. He agreed he did it that he was writing for his brother and their mother was aware. And when a call was put through to the mother, she said she is a prophetess. This is an example among others,” he said.

Mr Oloyede decried the use of religion to achieve non-religious issues.

“My two years here have been more stressful than my cumulative years in the university system. None of my superiors ever asked me to do what is wrong since I became a registrar,” Mr Oloyede said.

“The board will open an account too and any candidate who pays into the account for fraudulent activities will be disqualified from writing the examination,” he hinted.

According to him, out of 1,840,225 candidates who wrote the examination, only 800,000 have the 5 credits minimum requirements for O’level.

“There are 767 tertiary higher institutions in Nigeria, about 560,168 candidates have been admitted. About 20 per cent of the candidates are in SS2, they only took JAMB for trials. 1,178,665 candidates scored above 100 in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,” he said.

The examination held on March 9 and ended March 17.

Speaking on the issue of controversial 120 cut off mark recently agreed on, the registrar said there is need for the masses to be aware of what constitutes the cut off mark.

According to him, the candidate’s score in JAMB, post-UTME score and O’level score will be calculated and an average will be gotten “which stands for the cut off mark.”

Mr Oloyede said since most students do not get the cut off mark, some institutions give them admission and later ask them to regularise their admission by paying a token.

“All we ask them to do is cancel regularisation and bring what they are doing backdoor to the table. The cut off mark issue will remove some obstacles for the masses who cannot afford to send their wards abroad to study,” he said.

The registrar said the law establishing JAMB stipulates that the board must admit students in conjunction with the Nigerian institution hence the need for post-UTME in schools.

Meanwhile, Mr Sagay at the meeting said there is need for the board to provide a template to advise other agencies on how to combat corruption and fraudulent activities.

“We are here to learn from you especially on how you have been able to maintain the credibility of the board and discovering fraudulent acts,” he said.

Mr Sagay said there is need for the board to educate the masses on the issue of cut off mark among others for better understanding.