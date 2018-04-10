Presidential Committee denies Danjuma’s resignation

Related News

The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has debunked reports that its chairman, Theophilus Danjuma, has resigned.

Head of Media and Communications of the Committee, Alkasim Abdulkadir, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

There were media reports that Mr Danjuma, a retired lieutenant general and former defence minister had resigned from the committee.

Mr Danjuma, who was also chief of army staff, recently accused the armed forces of aiding the ongoing killings in Nigeria, especially the deadly attacks in his home Taraba State.

“The attention of the Presidential Committee on The North East Initiative has been drawn to online reports and social media posts on the purported resignation of the Chairman of the PCNI.

“This statement hereby debunks the reports and states that retired Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma remains the Chairman of the PCNI, ‘’Mr Abdulkadir said in the statement.

He appealed to news organisations, journalists and social media users to always verify the source of stories before publishing.

(NAN)