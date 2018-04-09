2019: Buhari will ‘kill’ Nigeria if allowed second term – Fayose

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to contest the 2019 election, saying the country does not need him (Buhari) in 2019.

Mr Fayose, who gave his reaction on Monday while speaking to journalists in Ado Ekiti, said if the president was given another term, he would “kill Nigeria”.

According to him, if Mr Buhari was unable to ”read the handwriting on the wall” and know when to call it quits, Nigerians would show him the exit door in 2019 by voting him out of office.

Mr Fayose noted that Mr Buhari was not only too old to lead the country well, but has ”bungled the opportunity given him by his woeful performance.”

“That ambition is dead on arrival. We don’t want grandpa as president anymore,” said Mr Fayose.

“Nigeria does not deserve a Buhari as president in 2019. Buhari is old and tired. When people don’t know when to take their leave and say bye, Nigerians will show them the exit door.

“He has done more harm to this country. His ambition is a means by which Nigerians will tell him good riddance to bad rubbish when they boot him out of office. He is an easy candidate to defeat in the poll for he has failed woefully.

“He has failed in all fronts. He has failed in his so-called fight against corruption; he has failed in the economic front. He has not done well in terms of security. People are being killed in large number daily and Nigerians have no confidence in him.

“His declaration today is a slap on Nigerians in the face of what Nigerians are passing through. His government is not only clueless, but in a shambles. He should go home and rest.”

The president made his intentions known on Monday at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council meeting at the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

According to him, his intention to seek re-election was in response to the clamour by Nigerians for his return in 2019.