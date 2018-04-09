PHOTOS: Ondo University students block roads, protest fees hike

Ondo University students block roads, protest fees hike

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University on Monday blocked roads to protest the increase in the school’s tuition fees announced last week.

The school announced fee raises last week, with students expected to pay 500 per cent higher than previous fees.

The students took their march to the streets on Monday and blocked major roads in Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

The students union president, Ijanusi Olawale, told PREMIUM TIMES that protests would be held in various states such as Oyo, Osun, Lagos and many others.

“We believe the state is largely occupied by masses with nothing. 500% increment is too much and highly inhumane. The government is autocratic. They should reverse the fees if they don’t want touts littering the streets,” he said.

“The government itself is aware of the economic situation of the country. When did education become a source for generating money? We reject the hike.”

