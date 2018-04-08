Wind blew cocaine into my handbag, woman tells police

Related News

An American woman has blamed a powerful wind for the illicit drugs found in her possession.

Police arrested Kennecia Posey following a stop in Fort Pierce, Florida, on March 21, according to a news report by ABC local affiliate.

The report cited police extract of the case as stating that an officer approached Ms Posey’s car and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside.

But as the officer searched further, a purse containing cocaine and marijuana in separate bags was found on her lap.

Ms Posey, 26, admitted ownership of the marijuana, but had an interesting excuse for the cocaine.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” she said, according to the report. “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.”

Ms Posey was booked into the county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, ABC reported. She was later released on bond.