All bad eggs in PDP have decamped to other parties — Makarfi

A former PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, has claimed that all the “bad eggs” that gave the PDP a bad name have left for other parties.

“Bad eggs have left PDP, the party is now left with people with principles.

“I want to assure you that if the party gets power in 2019, it will strive to improve the living condition of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Mr. Makarfi spoke on Saturday during PDP Northwest zonal rally held in Katsina.

At the same event, former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, urged Nigerians to obtain their permanent voter cards to enable them elect leaders of their choice in 2019.

“No matter who you want to vote as a candidate, if you don’t have voter card, you cannot be allowed to do so,’’ he said.

He, therefore, urged all PDP members to intensify efforts toward sensitising other eligible voters to obtain the cards.

Also speaking, the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said he was impressed with the high turnout of party supporters and expressed the belief that the PDP was still strong enough to win in Katsina State.

“PDP is alive in Katsina State, with your support, it will win elections in 2019 in Katsina State and the country in general,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some party members from PDM, APGA, and APC defected to PDP at the event.

(NAN)