Adekunle Ajasin University increases fees by over 500%

The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, has released the school fees for fresh and returning students for 2017/2018 session.

This is four months after Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, visited the institution during the 7th convocation ceremony of the university where he said the school fees will be reviewed in line with the current realities of the state.

According to several screenshots sent to PREMIUM TIMES by students of the institution, the institution school fees has increased from N25,000 to N150,000 for some students while some departments have been billed to pay N180,000.

The returning students of Education Management are expected to pay N120,000 while the freshmen will be paying N150,000.

Returning students in the Departments of Accounting, Economics and Faculty of Law have been billed to pay 150,000 while the fresh students will pay N180,000 respectively.

Also, all faculty of science students are expected to pay N180, 000 for the new academic session.

A student of Faculty of Law who simply identified herself as Oreoluwa told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the fee is outrageous for students whose parents are government workers.

“Several states are yet to pay their workers yet the Ondo State government considers increment in school fees the best decision as this point. This is outrageous,” the student said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the university’s public relations officer, Shola Imoru, he said the tuition varies.

“There is no official statement from the university yet. However, the students have been asked to check their portals,” he said.

“What the university did was to ask them to log on to the portal and see their individual fees.”

The increment in school fees seems to be the trend of Nigerian institutions of recent.

