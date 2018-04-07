Man. City v Man. United (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola seeks EPL glory

Related News

The best feeling Pep Guardiola can get from winning the English Premier League would be winning it by beating Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Manchester City will surely win the league – that had been clear since the end of January, but beating Mourinho to claim the trophy would leave a sweet aftertaste.

Mourinho doubly understands this and will do all in his power that Guardiola does not get this added satisfaction. But would he use Liverpool’s template? You can be sure not. He will park the bus and restrict City from entering his box and Paul Pogba does not fit this template, so may not start.

Man. City XI: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte; Fernandinho; Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane; Sergio Aguero

Man. United XI: David de Gea; Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young; Ander Herrera, Nemanja Mtic; Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez; Romelu Lukaku