Former INEC boss Jega gets new appointment

Former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has appointed a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, to chair a committee for the establishment of Yusuf Maitama Sule Centre for the Advancement of Politics and Democratic Governance in Kano.

The state government said it is establishing the centre as a tribute to the contributions of late Maitama Sule, to political and democratic development in the north and Nigeria in general.

According to the governor, the centre will be used for research and scholarly discourse for the advancement of politics and democratic governance.

A statement by the state Commissioner of information, Muhammad Garba, revealed that members of the 15-man committee include Mamman Nasir, a former President of the Court of Appeal; (Galadiman Katsina), Bashir Tofa, a former presidential candidate, Mustapha Ahmad (Vice Chancellor, Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Shehu Musa Alhaji (Vice Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology), Sule Bello and Dahiru Yahaya.

Others are Mansur Ahmed, Tajuddeen Dantata, Ibrahim Haruna, Muhtari Hassan, Muhtari Maitama and representative of Kano Emirate Council while Office of the Secretary to the State Government will provide the secretary for the committee.

Following the death July last year of the two-time minister and former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Governor Ganduje renamed the state-owned university as Yusuf Maitama Sule University and the street where his residence is located as Yusuf Maitama Sule Road in his honour.

