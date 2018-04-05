NiMet predicts cloudy, dust haze weather for Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Friday morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Lafia, Makurdi and Obudu.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 41 and 20 to 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

It said that increased cloudiness was expected to prevail over most part of the cities with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Bida and Lokoja later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the entire region during the morning hours.

It also predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 36 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience dust haze conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 38 to 42 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected over the north while partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over central cities down to the inland cities.

“There are possibilities of isolated thunderstorms over the southern states and some parts of the central cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

(NAN)