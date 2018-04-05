PDP’s apology ‘deceitful’ — Islamic group, MURIC

Related News

The recent apology by Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, for past mistakes of the party is deceitful and should not be accepted by Nigerians, a group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says.

The Islamic group said the apology is half-hearted as it didn’t address whether or not the party will return funds allegedly stolen.

During a public national discourse in March, Mr Secondus apologised to Nigerians for mistakes the party made while in power, promising that there would be no imposition of candidates or any form of impunity in the party’s activities henceforth.

The move has generated reactions and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and even the PDP have since then published what they tagged ‘looters’ list, comprising names of people who allegedly siphoned funds in either party.

MURIC after a meeting of its Central Think-Tank (CTT) described the apology as ‘half-hearted, deceitful and misplaced.’

In a statement signed by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday, the group noted that PDP’s redemption goes beyond apology as the party needs to criminalise corruption.

“It is half-hearted (the apology) because it is not comprehensive. Secondus said he apologized to Nigerians for “impunity, the imposition of candidates and other mistakes made in the past.” Just like that? Nothing was mentioned about the humongous amounts of money stolen by the PDP and whether or not the stolen funds will be returned. Nothing was said about widespread corruption during PDP’s reign. There was no mention of infrastructural negligence. Does Secondus expect Nigerians to swallow that dry apology hook, line and sinker? No, the tides have turned. Nigerians are now wiser.

“Who is the PDP trying to deceive? For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerians did not sack PDP because its governors could not agree among themselves. Nigerians sent PDP packing because of its kleptomania and its flair for sharing money meant for building roads, electricity, education, etc, among its leaders. Before PDP can think of coming back, the party must tell us that it has agreed that stealing is corruption. Not only that, it must offer unreserved apology to the Nigerian hoi polloi for making that sweeping and misleading statement. Until they change that erroneous ideology, we will not touch PDP with a long pole.

“PDP’s apology is deceitful because even its megaphones do not believe that any apology should be offered. They are still arrogant and unrepentant. Femi Fani-Kayode, a PDP chieftain and firebrand megaphone, lambasted Uche Secondus for apologizing. Femi Fani-Kayode’s body language, coupled with Fayose’s hateful comportment and utterances since PDP fell from grace to grass are indubitable evidence of lack of remorse and unmitigated impunity. He who must come to equity must come with clean hands. PDP must be kept at bay.”

MURIC said the PDP is responsible for Nigeria’s current situation.

“PDP is responsible for our plight today. The average Nigerian still lives on less than $2 per day. Per capita income is less than $300. Nigerian roads are the best for suicide drivers. Our hospitals are only suitable for getting rid of business rivals, unwanted relations and confirmed enemies. Young and talented Nigerians seek greener pasture abroad and the unfortunate ones end up as slaves and prostitutes in foreign lands. More than 80% Nigerians live under poverty level. 11 million Nigerians are malnourished. Worse still, only 1% of the Nigerian population has arrogated 85% of the commonwealth to themselves leaving only 15% to the remaining vast majority of 99%. As a result, the life span of the average Nigerian which was 70 years before independence is now 47.”

The group noted that the APC should be given equal opportunity as PDP in order to make a fair comparison of the parties.

“Without being partisan, it is only fair to give all parties equal chances. PDP had a field day and that party cannot deny it. We gave PDP 16 good years but like the proverbial prodigal son, it wasted our resources. Objectivity demands that now that another party is in power and that ruling party has embarked on various construction projects, we should allow the party to prove its mettle.

“Allow the projects of the ruling party to mature. Then we can compare and contrast. If it is true that PDP was in power for 16 good years, it stands to reason that we cannot fully assess the ruling party, in just four years. The All Progressives Congress (APC) needs at least another four years for its projects to mature and for Nigerians to fully assess it. Corruption is a highly contagious disease. PDP should just remain in quarantine.”