Tenure Elongation: APC executives schedule fresh meeting

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed a fresh meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) for Monday.

The meeting according to the national chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, is to discuss the report of its technical committee on tenure elongation for party officials.

APC NEC meeting of February 27 had extended the tenure of the National Working Committee (NEC), and those in the states by one year.

The tenure of the officials is expected to end in June.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari took advantage of another NEC meeting last week to announce that the February 27 decision was against the constitution of the party and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and would also attract legal battles.

Consequently, the party set up a ten-man technical committee headed by the governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong to review the position of NEC.

The committee, alongside APC governors, submitted its report to the NWC led by Mr Oyegun Wednesday afternoon.

The NWC also met with the governors after which the national chairman addressed the press and announced the decision to convene another NEC meeting.

“Today the governors and the NWC decided to sit and look at the issue that is seemingly dividing us. I want to say that all the issues you have been talking about have been totally resolved (and) we are back as one united family,” he said.

Mr Oyegun also said the NEC at its last meeting authorised the setting of the technical committee.

“Their report was sensitive and so NEC will meet on Monday and that the report will be ready before NEC meeting on Monday 9th April. Appropriate decisions will be taken when we receive the report,” he said.

Mr Oyegun also said the leadership of the party is “strongly behind our president”.