2019: Sowore received by supporters at Lagos airport

Weeks after travelling across cities abroad garnering support from Nigerians in the diaspora, Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and a 2019 presidential hopeful, has returned to Nigeria.

Mr. Sowore arrived at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos aboard a Delta Airline flight around 2.00 p.m. Tuesday.

The presidential hopeful was welcomed by a crowd of supporters including civil society activists, unionists and other youth leaders.

The supporters, who had besieged the airport as early as 1:00 p.m. before the arrival of the activist, came in a convoy of vehicles and were decked in branded t-shirts conveying solidarity messages in support of Mr. Sowore’s 2019 ambition.

They danced, sang and moved around with banners containing various inscriptions in support of their candidate.

“You can see the mammoth crowd, we are going to take back our country,” Osas, one of the supporters at the airport, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The crowd later moved from the airport to the Freedom Park in Ojota where a solidarity rally was held.

Mr. Sowore said he would be attending town hall meetings across Nigeria in recent weeks.