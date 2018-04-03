Man docked for allegedly raping 12-year-old boy

Related News

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 42 -year-old driver, Seyi Olowokere, in Kirikiri Prison, for alleged sexual assault on a 12 -year-old boy.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison, pending the advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mrs Osunsanmi who refused to take the plea of the accused, adjourned the case until April 10 for hearing.

The accused, a resident of Masha Kilo, Surulere, Lagos, is being tried for sexual penetration through anus of a minor.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 17 at his residence.

Mr Ayorinde said that the accused sexually assaulted the 12-year-old boy by penetrating his anus.

“The accused called the boy where he went to play football and lured him into his room to defile him.

“He undressed him, laid him on his bed, asked him to suck his breast and thereafter, inserted his manhood into his anus. The boy shouted but the accused covered his mouth.

“The victim narrated the ordeal in the hand of the accused to his mother which led to his arrest.

“A medical report issued revealed that there was penetration into the boy’s anus,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes a life jail term for offenders.

(NAN)