Cambridge Analytica: PDP calls for independent probe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the extension of the probe into the Cambridge Analytica claim to cover the sources of the ‘looted” funds used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in 2015.

The opposition party in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said while it welcomes an open investigation into the Cambridge Analytica saga, it believes the federal government is chasing shadows in their “desperate” plot to implicate the opposition in the allegations.

A presidency source on Sunday informed State House correspondents that the government of Nigeria is scrutinising the reports of the data mining firm, Cambridge Analytica, which swiped the data of more than 50 million Facebook users to sway elections in many country including Nigeria.

The PDP is believed to have benefited from the firm’s activities in 2007 and 2015.

The PDP, however, says it is asking for an open and independent investigation.

To PDP, the APC is merely seeking to divert public attention from its “manifold failures and scandals” as it is already public knowledge that neither the PDP nor any of its officials or memberd linked or indicted in any way, in the said saga.

“It is also public knowledge that the document being relied upon by the APC clinically stated that, “there is no suggestion that Jonathan knew of the covert operation.”

“We are therefore aware that this new agenda is to divert public attention from the various scandalous allegations hanging on the neck of the Buhari Presidency, including the use of looted funds to finance his 2015 presidential election, the Martin Luther Kings award saga, the damaging Bill Gates verdict on the Buhari’s economic policies as well as the numerous financial scandals in the NNPC under his watch.

“This inquest should therefore be completely open and independent of government control, so that Nigerians will know the truth, not only on the Cambridge Analytica saga, but also on the source of funds for the president’s 2015 campaign and other sleazes under his watch.”