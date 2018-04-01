Buhari, Saraki, others mourn late lawmaker, Jibril

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Umar Jibril, who died in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Buhari also condoled with the family of the deceased.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday, the president also sympathised with the leadership and members of the House and the National Assembly over Mr Jibril’s death, describing him as“the humble and vibrant national legislator.”

He also extended condolences to the people of Kogi State, who “the late lawmaker represented creditably for many years at both the state and national legislatures” and prayed that Allah would comfort all who mourned him and grant his soul eternal rest.

In a similar message, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, expressed sadness over the demise of Mr Jibril.

Mr Saraki in posts on his social media pages, said Nigeria has lost another “seasoned legislator and champion of the common man”, who he described as a conscientious lawmaker, adding that he would be greatly be missed

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and constituents of the late Rt. Hon Umar Buba Jibril, deputy leader of the House of Representatives, who passed away early this morning,” he stated.

“As a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril, was a seasoned legislator and a conscientious lawmaker who always put the interests of the common man first — and championed them at the federal level. He will be greatly missed.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also on Friday, condoled with Mr Jibril’s family, constituents and the entire people of Kogi State.

He described Mr Jibril as “an upright man, a leader per excellence, a patriotic, committed and hardworking lawmaker, worthy representative”.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday also expressed “deep shock” over the death of Mr Jibril.

Mr Bello described the late Mr Jibril as a man who “lived in the hearts of his people”, adding that the vacuum he left in the state and the ruling party will be difficult to fill, according to a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, the Director General of Media and Publicity.

“The late former Kogi State House of Assembly Speaker and a Principal Officer of the House of Representatives was a man of the people. His life is a book for anyone aspiring for greatness to read,” he said.