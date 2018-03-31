UPDATED: VAIDS: Nigerian govt reviewing requests for extension of deadline — Minister

Related News

The federal government is considering requests by some states and the private sector for an extension of compliance deadline for the tax amnesty programme, the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

The tax amnesty programme launched July 2017 by the federal government offered a nine-month window till March 31 for all categories of taxpayers to voluntarily regularise their tax liabilities.

However, prior to the expiration of the deadline on Saturday, various categories of persons and groups, including some state governments and private sector operators, requested an extension of the deadline to enable them comply.

Although government had insisted it had no plans for any extension, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said on Saturday the federal government was currently reviewing the requests by the states and the private sector.

The minister, who was responding to enquiries from the media on the matter in Abuja as the deadline expired on Saturday, said some states and the private sector requests for extension were being considered to allow them time to comply.

“The federal government is reviewing the numerous extension requests by states and the private sector, which have cited some logistic challenges, such as non-availability of the declaration forms in some states and the declaration of public holidays to commemorate Easter,” the minister explained.

On other categories of requests, the minister said government was not going back on its pledge to prosecute all tax evaders who failed to take advantage of the tax amnesty window to regularise their status.

She said indicted individuals and groups still risk forfeiture of their assets and prosecution.

Mrs Adeosun said government data mining unit in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Project Lighthouse, had compiled data of taxpayers from land registries from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as well as bank customers account details.

On those with offshore tax connections, she said government also received tremendous support from foreign countries which provided data under the exchange of information protocols.

The data include bank records and financial filings for tax purposes in various jurisdictions around the world, Mrs Adeosun said.

Common violations by non-compliant taxpayers identified by Project Lighthouse include under-declaration and non-declaration of income earned, including income from government contracts and overseas trading.

It also includes collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) not duly remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service; charging of non-allowable personal expenses to company accounts, particularly with reference to overseas school fees, and Inconsistency between income declared for tax purposes and value of assets owned.