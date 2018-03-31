Buhari In Lagos: Presidency official debunks Naomi Campbell’s claims

Related News

A presidency official has ‘clarified’ that President Muhammadu Buhari did not invite British model, Naomi Campbell, to any event during his two-day visit to Lagos State.

An aide to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, conveyed the clarification in a tweet on Friday.

According to him, the 47-year-old model only met with Mr Buhari at the Eko Atlantic City while he was on a tour of the project, and she requested to take pictures with him.

The well-heeled model had earlier claimed that Mr Buhari personally invited her to the private launch of the Eko Atlantic City on Instagram and Twitter.

Not envisaging the backlash her post would elicit, she retraced her steps and edited the post. This time around, she claimed that she is currently in Nigeria for Arise Fashion Week.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express divergent views on the supermodel’s visit and her meeting with President Buhari .

The president, who inspected the ongoing Eko Atlantic City construction project on Friday, had met with controversial British supermodel.

The State House was the first to post Mr Buhari’s rendezvous with Ms Campbell on its twitter handle.

The model was also pictured with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, national leader of All Progress Congress, Bola Tinubu, and others.

In recent years, Ms. Campbell has been rumoured to be dating Kola Aluko, a Nigerian oil dealer currently on the run for alleged fraud.

The supermodel is reportedly dating Nigerian rapper, Joseph Junior Adenuga, who is popularly known by his stage name, Skepta.

The pair sparked romance rumours after they appeared in a steamy shoot for the cover of a British magazine.

The model had shared photos from the shoot on her Instagram page, sending her fans into wild excitement.

Skepta is the only man to be linked with the model since Egyptian millionaire, Louis C. Camilleri in July 2017.

Skepta, who is a Nigerian, was born in Tottenham, London on September 19, 1982.

He is the eldest of four siblings and the 35-year-old is a rapper, songwriter and record producer.

Recruited at the age of 15, Ms. Campbell positioned herself in the top three most recognised and ‘in-demand’ models of the late 1980s and the 1990s.

For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 30, 2018