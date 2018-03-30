BOXING: Anthony Joshua set for big showdown against Parker

Related News

Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua will on Saturday attempt to add another title to his growing list as he gets into the ring to fight Joseph Parker at Cardiff’s Principality stadium.

Joshua has his eyes on adding Parker’s WBO belt to his WBA and IBF titles in front of 78,000 fans in the Welsh capital.

Having secured a knockout victory over Takam and also dispatching Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017, Joshua is already making a name for himself in the world of boxing.

He, however, has yet another daunting task ahead of him this weekend.

Joshua’s opponent, Parker, is defending his WBO title for the third time this weekend but despite his equally impressive record, he remains a big underdog.

He claimed the vacant belt over Andy Ruiz Jr. back in Dec. 2016.

Parker’s last outing was in Sept. 2017 when he faced Hughie Fury in Manchester, UK.

He successfully defended his WBO world title against Fury, claiming a controversial majority points victory after 12 hard rounds.

In Parker, Joshua will have a toughened challenger, an undaunted underdog with skills, size, and experience, who has yet to taste defeat.

The 26-year old New Zealander is welcoming a big battle and Joshua seems excited by the idea.

“It’s good news that he wants a war,” said Joshua. “In boxing, all you need is a good chin and a right hand but I’ve been working on finesse, technique, counter punching. I hope Joseph Parker falls into my booby traps because I’m going to set him up with some power shots as well. Yeah, I’ll be up for a war. I’ll hopefully be up for some blood, sweat, and cheers from my corner.

“Physically I believe in my ability,” Joshua added. “I’m focused and I understand it’s a boxing match and the people are expecting the pinnacle of boxing. Hopefully, they’ll be able to see me through to victory.”

A victory would pave the way for Joshua to face undefeated American Deontay Wilder as he bids to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

The highly-anticipated Joshua-Paker fight is billed for 10.30 p.m. on Saturday.