NAHCON extends deadline for Hajj 2018 registration

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON) has extended the deadline for registration of intending pilgrims for Hajj 2018.

The commission has earlier fixed March 31 as the deadline for registration.

A statement signed by Fatima Mustapha on Saturday said following the town hall meetings held to sensitise intending pilgrims as well as series of appeals for extension of the registration, NAHCON has now approved the extension of registration period to the end of April, 2018.

The commission said it would use the grace to conclude further process for the announcement of 2018 Hajj fare.

The statement also said there would be no uniform Hajj fare for 2018 pilgrims.

“The package shall be in accordance with the services to be provided to the pilgrims by each state,” NAHCON said.

The Hajj regulator advised intending pilgrims to take advantage of the grace period to register and pay the package of last year before the announcement of 2018 Hajj package.

Nigerian pilgrims paid a little over N1.5 million for Hajj 2017.

The commission appreciated the efforts of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies and Commissions for mobilising the prospective intending pilgrims to register which, it said, has recorded great response by the intending pilgrims.

“Pilgrims are to note that the 2018 Hajj fare for each state would be jointly determined by the commission and the state concerned,” NAHCON said.

The commission also said no further extension would be granted by the after the April deadline.

It said a delegation from the commission and states are already in Saudi Arabia to conclude arrangements on the final component of 2018 Hajj fare for announcement to the public.