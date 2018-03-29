2019: Atiku urges supporters to obtain PVCs

Related News

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on his supporters and Nigerians to register and collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The first quarter of voters registration for 2018 has been ongoing since January and will end march 31st.

This registration, which has been a continuous process since April 2017, will be done quarterly till 60 days before the general elections.

Mr. Abubakar made this call during the launch of a website for one of his support groups, Concerned Citizens For Atiku (CC4ATIKU).

The website launched is www.cc4atiku.org

The former Vice President, represented by the Chairman of All-Atiku Support Groups, Oladimeji Fabiyi, noted that technology will play a huge role in mobilisation for the next general election.

He made it clear that elections are not conducted on social media so electorates must register to be able to vote and make their choice.

He also urged young Nigerians to participate more in politics and organise themselves to take over from the older generation of politicians as he is committee to that.

“It is pertinent that you go out there and tell your family and friends to register and collect their PVC.”

“I have said it before and I will reiterate it here that I am fully committed to the agenda of generational transfer of power to the youths of this country.

“I think it is important that your generation participates more in politics and organise yourselves.”

The convener of the group, concerned citizens for Atiku, Adebowale Jante, thanked the former Vice President for honouring their invitation and assured him that the group will join other Nigerians to urge him to run for president in 2019.

CC4ATIKU noted it has members across the states in support of the former vice president.

“His Excellency, the next President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, deserves to be supported to contest and secure the office of the number one citizen, come 2019.

“We are fully mobilised for this urgent national task. Our members cut across all class of people in the society, and we are very active in the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory, and in the Diaspora, and each chapter is headed by capable Co-ordinators.

“Permit me to inform Your Excellency that members of CC4ATIKU have already started working in their various operational bases by spreading out into the local governments to recruit members/volunteers.

“As we launch the www.cc4atiku.org today, we hereby, for the third time in the build up to the 2019 general election, call on the ‘Waziri Adamawa,’ His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON), to declare his intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Although Mr. Abubakar has not officially come out to say he is running for president, most people think he intends to and that is why he decamped form the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Joined the peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).