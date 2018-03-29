Police parade suspected ritualist with three human heads

Related News

The Police Command in Kwara State on Wednesday paraded a suspected ritualist it arrested with three human skulls in Ilorin.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Ado, said that one Suleiman Adenifuja was caught with three human skulls along Ogbomosho-Eiyekorin Area, Ilorin, on March 26.

Mr Ado said that when the suspect was interrogated, he claimed that he brought the skulls from Lagos to Ilorin for ritual purpose.

He said that one Wahab Ramoni was also arrested with a stolen Toyota Camry Car, AKD 287 EE.

“The vehicle will be released to the owner after investigation while the suspects will be charge to court.

He warned residents against illegal use of siren, covering of number plates and use of spy numbers by banks and other organisation.

Mr Ado advised those using such to apply and get approval of Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

He said that the application should be routed through the Force Transport Officer, Abuja, adding that the command was set to arrest and prosecute offenders.

“We also wish to inform members of the public of the extension of the date of withdrawal of all police personnel attached to VIPs, government officials, political office holder, to April 20

“This is to enable the affected officials to re-apply for revalidation of the authority for IGP’s approval,” the CP said.

He called on people who had not surrendered the illegal and prohibited firearms to do so, saying that anybody arrested would be prosecuted.

(NAN)