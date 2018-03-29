Martin-Luther King Centre distances self from ‘leadership award’ to Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd l) receiving the 2018 Exceptional African Leadership Award from the Representative (Matriach) of the Martin Luther King Family, Dr Naomi King (2nd r) during the visit of Martin Luther King Junior’s Family to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (26/3/18) With them are Senior Special Assistant the President on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (l) Programme Initiator, Mr Rotimi Vaugham (M) and Mr Isaac Farru 01765/26/3/2018/Callistus/Ewelike/NAN

The Martin Luther King, Jr Centre has distanced itself from a leadership and anti-corruption award to President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari recently received an award of leadership and anti- corruption from a group said to be associated with Martin Luther King.

The award was said to be part of the King’s family activities marking the Black History Month.

State House officials, including Bashir Ahmed, a media aide to the president, have touted the award as being given by the late civil rights activist’s nephew.

The nephew, identified as Isaac Newton-Farris also reportedly urged Nigerians to allow Mr. Buhari continue as Nigerian president because of his tremendous achievement.

But following a deluge of requests from Nigerians on Wednesday, the King Centre, which is a memorial of the late preacher, distanced itself from the award.

The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria

