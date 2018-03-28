Police to start raiding Abuja homes for illegal firearms

Related News

The police in Abuja on Wednesday notified Abuja residents in possession of unauthorised arms and ammunition to immediate surrender the them before it is too late.

The FCT police commissioner, Sadiq Bello, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon that officers around the capital city would soon intensify operations to forcibly take possession of unlicensed weapons.

On February 22, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered a nationwide seizure of illegal arms and ammunition from people across the country.

The order was issued in the wake of killings across the country, especially the farmers-herders crisis that has seen hundreds killed this year alone.

Mr Idris hopes the exercise would help curb violent crimes ahead of the 2019 elections.

“In view of the expiration of the period approved by the IGP for the voluntary submission of the prohibited firearms, the command will commence the mop-up exercise which will include raids, cordon-and-search of premises or buildings or hideouts where these illegal/prohibited firearms are reasonably suspected to be kept,” the commissioner said.

“As such, any individual or group of persons found in possession of any prohibited firearms henceforth will be arrested and prosecuted,” he added.

Mr. Bello also announced that officers across the FCT made the following arrests as part of their crimes fighting measures within the past few months:

”On 3rd December, 2017 at about 2000hrs, at Utako, two robbery suspects, Samuel Jatau-22yrs old and Emmanuel Friday-28yrs were arrested sequel to a report that the principal suspect, Samuel Jatau with others now at large, robbed a lady of a Toyota Camry 2007 model and ATM cards which they used to withdraw money from the victim’s account. In the course of investigation, Emmanuel Friday was identified as the receiver, his arrest led to the recovery of six (6) robbed cars that were sold at Uyo and Port-Hacourt. Exhibits recovered include a locally-made revolver pistol, one live ammunition, one ash colour Lexus Jeep, one wine colour Honda CRV, one green colour Toyota Camry 2000 model, a black Honda V6 and another green Toyota Camry “big-for-nothing”.

”On 16th March, 2018 at about 0300hrs, Police operatives arrested one Destiny Jacob during Stop-And-Search at Gwarinpa. He was arrested while in possession of a Toyota Corolla which he and his gang members robbed from the owner at gunpoint on 15/3/2018 at about 2230hrs at Kado Expressway while posing as passengers in the vehicle. Exhibits recovered are locally-made pistol, two live ammunition, a knife and two First Bank ATM cards.

”On 27th February, 2018, at about 2030hrs, in response to distress call that a lady was being attacked by armed robbers at Dutse Alhaji, one Kelvin Michael was arrested at the scene while his two accomplices were arrested a day after. A locally-made pistol was recovered from them and they also confessed to the crime.

”On 20/2/2018 at about 2000hrs, Police operatives on Stop-And-Search arrested three armed robbery suspects that were in a taxi, two locally-made pistols were recovered from them. The three suspects, Tersor Moga, Usama Tijjani and Samuel Ezra were arrested on their way to Wuse for a robbery operation. The revelation by these suspects led to the arrested of Musa Mohammed Sani and Abdulkadir Muktar as the receivers. Exhibits recovered include two locally-made pistols, three live cartridges and one 7.65mm live ammunition.

”On 7/3/2018, one Mohammed Chado was arrested at Bafate Village in Niger State where he was hiding after he sold a Toyota Camry 2000 model that was given to him for washing, he escaped with it sold it for N450,000 and used the money to marry a wife. The stolen car has been recovered.

”In another development, on 21st February, 2018 at about 2230hrs, Police operatives on Stop-And-Search duty at Wuye by Airport Road intercepted and arrested three members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity Cult who were returning to Apo after their cult meeting at Lugbe. During a search conducted on the suspects, three locally-made pistols, one live cartridge, one expended cartridge, and two sharp knives were recovered. The suspects arrested are, Sunday Ogbodo ‘m’-19yrs, Chukwudi Peter ‘m’-23yrs and Joseph Nwali ‘m’-24yrs.

”On 23/03/18, acting on tip-off, Police operatives arrested one Frank Ogbo ‘m’ and Daniel Chinemerem ‘m’ at Computer Village, Wuse Zone 1, where they went to configure a phone that was robbed at Apo Mechanic Village. When one of the suspects (Frank Ogbo) was searched, a locally-made revolver pistol, four rounds of live ammunition, one sharp knife and one toy gun as well as the robbed phone was recovered.

”On 22/3/2018, one Mari Habila ‘m’-25 years was arrested by Police operatives for criminally using his friends phone to transfer the sum of Five Hundred and three thousand (N503,000) naira to his personal account through internet banking. The criminal act was committed on 11/2/18 while the suspect’s friend was sleeping, the suspect was arrested at Gwarimpa as a result of discreet investigation. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he used part of the stolen money to buy a blue colour Golf 3 car with Reg. No. XD 266 GWL, which has been recovered as exhibit.

”The Command has also smashed and arrested members of a housebreaking syndicate that broke into Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Mabushi on 28th February, 2018 and stole five (5) plasma television sets, two cameras and wall fans. Discreet investigation launched led to the arrest of three (3) suspects and receivers; they are: Munir Abdullahi ‘m’-26yrs, Hayatu Ya’u ‘m’-29yrs, Muhammed Isah ‘m’-33yrs, Abba Bashir ‘m’-27yrs and Salisu Muhammed ‘m’-29yrs. Exhibits recovered from the receivers are nine (9) flat screen television sets and one desktop computer.

”Other notable achievements of the Command in the period under review include the arrest of two handbag/phone snatchers, one vandaliser of manhole covers, three battery thieves, and eleven one-chance robbers with three of their operational cars.”