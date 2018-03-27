Taraba Killings: Senate to debate Danjuma’s statement Wednesday

Related News

The Senate says it will on Wednesday deliberate on the statement by a former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, made on the state of security in the country.

Mr. Danjuma, a retired army general, had at the convocation of Taraba State University on Saturday, urged Nigerians to resort to self-defence in the face of unending killings across the country.

He also accused the military of complicity in the killings, especially in Taraba State, where he said that the herdsmen were being aided in killing innocent citizens.

The Senate’s decision followed a Point-of-Order raised by Yusuf Yusuf, the senator representing Taraba Central Senatorial District at plenary on Tuesday.

Mr. Yusuf pointed out that Mr. Danjuma, who is a former chief or army staff, raised fundamental issues that should be debated and investigated by the Senate.

But while considering Mr. Yusuf’s submission, the matter turned controversial when it was put to voice vote by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

There was initial confusion as to where the voting favoured, but Saraki ruled in favour of the “ayes”.

He said that the matter would be debated on Wednesday.

(NAN)