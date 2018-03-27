Tenure elongation: APC has been in shambles since 2015 – Shehu Sani

Related News

The senator representing Kaduna Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Sani, on Tuesday said his party has been in shambles since it won the general elections in 2015.

The outspoken senator also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for saving the party from an impending disaster.

The commendation was for the president’s call for a reversal of the elongation of tenure of the party’s officials which had sharply divided the party.

“As we all know, a motion was moved at the last National Executive Committee meeting of February 27, 2018, to the effect that when the tenure of the current executives expire in June this year, they should be allowed to continue for one year,” President Buhari said at the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Tuesday.

“This motion was duly carried by a majority of members present at the last NEC Meeting, even though some of our party members have since spoken up very vehemently against it. Others have even taken the matter to court.

“On my own part, I have taken some time to review and seek advice on the resolution. And what I found is that it contravenes both our party Constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Citing sections of the party’s constitution to back his point, President Buhari called for the reversal of the decision and conduct of a fresh election.

Mr Sani said the aftermath would be ‘disastrous’ if the party fails to heed Mr Buhari’s advice.

“We can literally say that President Buhari saved the party from an ill-fated flight. He was able to exorcise a demon that was planted and growing in the womb of the party by some persons for their own selfish interest. He was misinformed to have accepted the extension in the first instance and now he saw the light and reversed.

“If we go along with that extension and then someone from the opposition party goes to court after all the processes of congresses and primaries have been done, we may end up without a presidential candidate, governorship candidates and without candidates at all legislative arms of government.”

Mr Sani said he and other senators opposed the tenure elongation and had told the party chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun when he attended the APC caucus meeting at the senate last week.

He said the president was initially misled to believe that the tenure elongation was in consonance with the party’s constitution.

“What happened was that there were people who misled the president, the party and tried to use that extension to achieve their own ends. The party has been in shambles in the last three years. Since the victory of 2015, it was clear that the party was no more united as it was.

“I can’t imagine that a party that has made promises to change, to restore things and to cleanse this country now regressed to extending illegally something that doesn’t exist within the constitution of the party.

“Most of the crises the PDP faced that led it to loss was as a result of this kind of internal wrangling and illegality, imposition of candidates, manipulation of party constitution, extension of tenure all others, now here we are deepening it.

“There are people within the party, particularly governors. You see them mostly every Fridays coming to the villa, they felt that the party belongs to them, they are closer to the president than any other person. They antagonise people who fought to see APC to be in power today.

“After 2015, the unity of the party ended. They marginalised people like the senate president, they eliminated people like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as if nobody matters. It is not about washing our dirt in the public, but it’s a truth and we have to say it out.”