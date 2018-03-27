Zuckerberg will not appear before British lawmakers – Facebook

Related News

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook boss and founder, will not appear before British lawmakers to answer questions on how millions of users’ data got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, the company has said.

Facebook on Tuesday said that Mr Zuckerberg’s Chief Technology Officer, Mike Schroepfer, or the Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, would rather appear before parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

But in their response Tuesday, the lawmakers said they still wanted to speak with Mr Zuckerberg and would see whether they could set up a session in person or via video link.

The company and its CEO have been facing serious attacks following revelations that data were obtained from the social network site by the political consultancy firm for electoral purposes.

Last week, Facebook apologised for the mistakes it made and promised tougher steps to restrict developers’ access to such information.

But in response to a request by British lawmakers to appear before them, Facebook’s Head of UK Public Policy, Rebecca Stimson, told lawmakers that the duo of Schroepfer or Cox were better placed to answer questions.

She said, “Facebook fully recognises the level of public and Parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position.

“As such Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person to the Committee.”

The crisis and the consequent effects have seen the company’s share price plummet and prompt new questions about privacy from politicians and regulators.