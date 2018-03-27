FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays to mark Easter

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau

The federal government has declared Friday, March 30 and Monday, April 2, as Public Holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja on behalf of the federal government in a statement issued by Julie Ejiofor, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary.

Mr. Dambazau, a retired lieutenant general, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to employ the spiritual ethos of Easter, which include; love, peace and sacrifice, in contributing to the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He also urged Nigerians to remain supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its efforts toward building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

He implored all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

The minister wishes all Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration.

(NAN)

