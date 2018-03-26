Angry, hilarious reactions trail MMM founder Mavrodi’s death

Related News

Many Nigerians have continued to react to the death of founder of the MMM Ponzi scheme, Sergey Mavrodi.

Mr. Mavrodi passed away on Monday, Russian media reported.

The Russian businessman, 62, was reported to have died of a heart attack at a hospital in Moscow, the Russian capital.

Many Nigerians lost huge amounts of money before the crash of the scheme in 2016. Reports said an estimated N18 billion went down the drain through the Ponzi scheme in Nigeria alone.

On Monday, Nigerians took to the social media to comment on the death of the late Russian national.

Lori Uwayemi, commenting on PREMIUM TIMES’ website said, “His soul will know no peace. He will die over and over again.”

Anasieze Donatus threw up a somewhat rhetorical question saying, “WILL THIS MAN REST IN PEACE…JUST ASKING”.

Another commenter with the name Ojomaje Ijato wondered if he was indeed dead. “Hmmmm. Is he really dead? This man is / was a first class crook and criminal. He may be working on an identity change stunt to get people off his back. Anyhow, this news means some fools and their money had parted permanently,” the commenter wrote.

Amarachi, on her part said Mr. Mavrodi has “Finally… pierced himself with many sorrow, just as 1Timothy 6:10 says it. Lesson number one.”

For Papis Cruz, the man does not deserve to rest even after dying. “His dead body should be flogged, kicked, then hanged on a tree upside down, then burnt after which the dust will be sent bit by bit to the millions of people he rendered financially useless all over the globe,” he wrote.

Abdullah Musa took shots at Nigerians who lost money in the Ponzi scheme, saying: “The gullible’s investment gone with the winds.”

On Twitter, a trending and hilarious tweet by one “Buhari’s sister🇳🇬” reads: “MMM, Sergey Mavrodi founder dies of attack in Moscow… So Amadioha Can Kill Someone In Moscow?”

One Uncle Ezrel, tweeting at @ezrelaja said the man died with his money.

“Sergey Mavrodi is dead! The Man died with my MMM money! May his soul not rest in peace. 😭😭😭😭😭.”

Before MMM’s final collapse, the Central Bank and other regulatory agencies warned Nigerians of such investments.