Court remands man for allegedly attempting to rape sexagenarian

Related News

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded an unemployed man, Yusuf Olatunji, 28, for allegedly attempting to rape a 65-year-old woman in her sleep.

Mr Olatunji, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of attempted rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Rachael Williams, said Mr Olatunji committed the offence on March 21 at 11.30 p.m. at No. 23 Bode St., Iyalode, Agege, near Lagos.

“The accused attempted to commit felony to wit: rape a 65-year-old woman by removing her pant with intent to have carnal knowledge of her while she was asleep.

“The complainant was fast asleep in a kiosk when the accused came from nowhere and attempted to rape her.

“The complainant raised alarm and with the help of passers-by, the accused was arrested and brought to the police station,” the prosecutor told court.

Mr Olatunji, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence contravenes Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 262 prescribes 14 years imprisonment for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, O. I. Raji, granted Mr Olatunji bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Mrs Raji said that the accused should, however, remain in Kirikiri Prisons, pending when the bail conditions would be met.

The matter was adjourned until April 2.