Court remands man for allegedly attempting to rape sexagenarian

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded an unemployed man, Yusuf Olatunji, 28, for allegedly attempting to rape a 65-year-old woman in her sleep.

Mr Olatunji, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of attempted rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Rachael Williams, said Mr Olatunji committed the offence on March 21 at 11.30 p.m. at No. 23 Bode St., Iyalode, Agege, near Lagos.

“The accused attempted to commit felony to wit: rape a 65-year-old woman by removing her pant with intent to have carnal knowledge of her while she was asleep.

“The complainant was fast asleep in a kiosk when the accused came from nowhere and attempted to rape her.

“The complainant raised alarm and with the help of passers-by, the accused was arrested and brought to the police station,” the prosecutor told court.

Mr Olatunji, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence contravenes Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 262 prescribes 14 years imprisonment for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, O. I. Raji, granted Mr Olatunji bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Mrs Raji said that the accused should, however, remain in Kirikiri Prisons, pending when the bail conditions would be met.

The matter was adjourned until April 2.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.