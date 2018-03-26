WAEC registers 1.5 million students for WASSCE

Students writing an exam used to illustrate this story

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has registered 1.5 million students to write its 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The Council’s Director of Public Affairs, Damianus Ojijeogu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He said the council had concluded arrangements for the conduct of the examination for school candidates, popularly refers to as May/June WASSCE.

“We have concluded all arrangements and deployed logistics in every part of the country for the conduct of a hitch-free examination.

“We have also taken cognisance of the upsurge of insecurity in some parts of the country.

“We are working in collaboration with the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure safe and conducive environments for the conduct of the examination.

“On our part, we will deploy professional examiners and supervisors that will protect the integrity of the examination,’’ he told NAN.

According to him, the examinations will begin with the regular subjects on March 28.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.