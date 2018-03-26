CAN President mourns Taraba chairman

Ben Ubeh

The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has commiserated with the family of Taraba State CAN Chairman, Ben Ubeh, who died in an auto crash along Zing-Yola road.

Mr. Ayokunle said this in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, his personal Assistant on Media and Communications on Monday.

The CAN president expressed sorrow and pain over the sad event, which occurred on Sunday.

“Our consolation is that the great servant of God was recalled home while on official duty for the Master Jesus Christ.

“Our prayer is that God will comfort and console his family and the leadership of the association in Taraba State,’’ he said.

Until his death Mr. Ubeh was the General Overseer of the Army of God Glorious Ministries in Taraba. (NAN)

