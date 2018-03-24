Top stories from Nigerian Senate this week

Related News

The upper legislative chamber started the week on a sad note, following the death of a senator, Ali Wakili, who represented Bauchi South until his death.

The senate also lifted a partial embargo on its confirmation of presidential nominees as two CBN deputy governors, and three members of the monetary policy committee were confirmed.

Below are highlights of the senate this week:

Monday

– The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, of conniving with a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Innocent Umezulike, and a lawyer, Tagbo Ike, to break into a registry to steal his will, leaving behind a photocopy which had in it ‘imaginary properties’.

Tuesday

– Senate suspended plenary over the death of Ali Wakili

Wednesday

– The senate held a valedictory service in honour of late Ali Wakili.

– A former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, said that he intentionally delayed the burial of his late colleague, Ali Wakili, to see if he would come back to life.

– The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State announced the recommencement of the recall process of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West.

– Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, and the party’s National Working Committee held a meeting with the caucus of APC senators.

Thursday

– In an ex-parte filed by legal practitioner, Festus Keyamo on behalf of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, the Nigerian government asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze all hidden assets that were traced to Mr Ekweremadu.

– The Senate approved two nominees; Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek for the position of deputy governors of the CBN.

– The Nigerian Senate confirmed three of four nominees named as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN.