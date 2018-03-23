How my secret lover died in our hotel room – Married man

Related News

A 36-year-old mechanic, Musiliu Owolabi, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command over the death of his girlfriend, Fausat Idowu (40) who he reportedly secretly buried in a community in Abeokuta.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, who led journalists to Gbagba community along Ibadan-Abeouta road, where the suspect buried the victim, said he was arrested on March 19.

Mr Owolabi was alleged to have taken the victim, a divorcee, to a hotel somewhere in the town on February 1, where she died under unclear circumstances. In an attempt to cover up the incident, he allegedly took the corpse to an uncompleted building and buried it.

The family of the late mother of four reported her missing to the police. After investigations, it was discovered that he(suspect) was the last person that spoke with the deceased on the phone. This led to his arrest.

“The suspect here was arrested through painstaking technical intelligence by our men at State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for Culpable Homicide. His lady friend was earlier reported missing by her younger brother, Hammed Idowu, when she left home since 1/02/2018 to attend a naming ceremony at Bode-Olode area, Abeokuta, but yet to return since then,” Mr Ilyasu said.

“On the strength of the reports, a technical intelligence based investigation was embarked upon by detectives at Homicide section, her telephone call log was profiled and (it) revealed that the last person she spoke with was Owolabi Musiliu who was tracked and apprehended on March 19, 2018 at Camp area, Abeokuta.”

However, the suspect told journalists that he did not kill the lady, explaining that she ”suddenly fell ill, while they were in the hotel”. He said he was rushing her to the hospital when she died.

The suspect, who is married with three children said: “I did not kill her. When we were about to start (having) sex, she started complaining of heat, so I switched on the fan and also opened the window. Later, she became restless and I decided to rush her to the hospital. One of the hotel attendants directed me to a nearby hospital, but before I got there, she had given up.”

On his failure to report to the police or family immediately, he explained: “I was afraid. I thought I would be in trouble by reporting to the Police, so I decided to bury her secretly, and I buried her phone too.”

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect would soon be arraigned.