Buhari mourns Christopher Abebe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Abebe family, as well as the government and people of Edo State on the death of Christopher Abebe, aged 99.

The president’s condolence message is in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Friday.

He also commiserated with the in-laws, friends, the organised private sector and the Iruekpen community in Edo State over the passage of the astute and dedicated community leader and business mogul.

The president said he believed that as the Odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen and first indigenous Chairman and Managing Director of United Africa Company (UAC), Mr. Abebe was a shining light and worthy example of hard work, positive influence and patriotism to his local community, the private sector and the nation.

Mr. Abebe was also a onetime Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of three Nigerian Universities (Benin, Nsukka and Calabar).

Mr. Buhari urged family members, business associates and the Catholic Church in Nigeria where he served as Papal Knight of St Gregory and Supreme Knight of St. Mulumba to honour Abebe’s memory by upholding his lifelong dedication and passion to human development.

He prayed that almighty God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.

Mr. Abebe died on Thursday at the age of 99 in Iruekpen, Esan West local government area of Edo after a brief illness.

He was the father of late wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Stella Obasanjo.

Until his death, Mr. Abebe was the Odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen.

The deceased was survived by his wife of nearly 75 years, Theresa Abebe, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

(NAN)