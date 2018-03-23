Obasanjo’s father-in-law dies

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo [Photo credit: Ventures Africa]

Christopher Abebe, the father of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s late wife, Stella, is dead.

Mr. Abebe died Thursday at the age of 99.

His son, John Abebe, announced the death of his father in a statement.

Buhari commiserates

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his “heartfelt” condolences to the Abebe family as well as the government and people of Edo State over the death of Mr. Abebe.

The president in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Friday said Mr. Buhari also commiserated with ”the in-laws, friends, the organised private sector and the Iruekpen community in Edo State over the passage of the astute and dedicated community leader and business mogul”.

The president, the statement said, eulogised Mr. Abebe as ”the Odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen, the first indigenous Chairman and Managing Director of United Africa Company (UAC), Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of three Nigerian Universities (Benin, Nsukka and Calabar)”.

“Dr Abebe was a shining light and worthy example of hardwork, positive influence and patriotism to his local community, the private sector and the nation,” the statement added.

The president urged family members, business associates and the Catholic Church in Nigeria where he served as Papal Knight of St Gregory and Supreme Knight of St. Mulumba to honour Mr. Abebe’s memory by upholding his lifelong dedication and passion to human development.

“The President prays that Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him,” the statement said.

