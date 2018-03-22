PHOTO NEWS: Bill Gates parleys Nigeria’s finance minister on vaccine financing and fiscal agenda Premium Times Related News The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun welcoming the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, to the Federal Ministry of Finance during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 Left to Right The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gate and President, Global Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Chris Elias, during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun welcoming the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, to the Federal Ministry of Finance during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018

Left to Right The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gate; President, Global Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Chris Elias; Country Director, Nigeria Office of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga, during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 Left to Right The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gate and President, Global Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018

Left to Right Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Foundation, Ms. Zouera Youssoufou; Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse; Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 Left to Right The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates; Country Director, Nigeria Office of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga, and President, Global Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Chris Elias, during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 Left to Right Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Foundation, Ms. Zouera Youssoufou; Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse; Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, and Country Director, Nigeria Office of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga, during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun welcoming the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, to the Federal Ministry of Finance during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, during the visit of Gates to the Minister on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, during the visit of Gates to the Minister on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, during the visit of Gates to the Minister on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 Left to Right The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates and Country Director, Nigeria Office of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga, during a meeting on vaccine financing and support for Nigeria’s fiscal agenda in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit





DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.